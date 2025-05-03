CBSE Result 2025: Students to Get Answer Sheets Before Re-evaluation

The CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) has changed the process students must follow after results are announced. Starting in 2025, students will now be able to get a copy of their evaluated answer sheets before applying for re-evaluation or mark verification.

What’s New?

Until now, students had to first apply for mark verification, then request answer sheet copies, and finally go for re-evaluation if needed. But from 2025, the new order will be:

Get a copy of your evaluated answer sheet

Then apply for mark verification or re-evaluation—or both

Why This Change Matters

This update helps students make better, more informed decisions. By seeing exactly how their answers were marked, students can spot any mistakes or missed marks before asking for corrections.

After seeing their answer sheets, students can choose to:

Verify marks (to check for calculation errors or unmarked answers)

Request re-evaluation (to get specific answers checked again)

Or do both

Detailed Steps Will Be Shared Later

CBSE will share the full process for these steps after announcing the Class 10 and 12 results. Students should regularly check the official websites for updates:

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

digilocker.gov.in

results.gov.in

Students can also access their results through the UMANG app and via SMS.

When Will Results Be Out?

While CBSE hasn’t announced the exact date yet, Class 10 and Class 12 results are expected to be released on the same day.

Class 10 exams were held from Feb 15 to Mar 1

Class 12 exams were held from Feb 15 to Apr 4

All exams took place between 10:30 am and 1:30 pm

Keep checking CBSE’s official platforms and news outlets for the latest result updates.