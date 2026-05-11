CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Tomorrow? Check here

Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to announce the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 soon. More than 16 lakh students who appeared for the board exams are eagerly waiting for the official declaration.

The results are expected to be released online on the official CBSE websites. Students are advised to keep their roll number, school number, and admit card details ready to avoid delays while checking scores.

Reports suggest that the Class 12 results may be announced around May 12, although the board has not officially confirmed the date and time yet.

Ways to Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026

1. Check Result on Official CBSE Website

Students can visit the official CBSE websites:

https://www.cbse.gov.in/

Steps to check result:

Open the official website

Click on “CBSE Class 12 Result 2026”

Enter roll number, school number, and admit card ID

Click on submit

Download or print the marksheet for future use

2. Check Result Through DigiLocker

Students can also access digital marksheets and certificates through:

DigiLocker

Steps:

Login using mobile number or Aadhaar details

Select CBSE documents section

Download marksheet and passing certificate

The DigiLocker marksheet is accepted for college admissions and official purposes.

3. Check Result via UMANG App

Students may also use the UMANG mobile application to access their results online.

4. Collect Printed Marksheet from the school

CBSE will later send original printed marksheets and certificates to schools. Students can collect them directly from their institutions after official distribution.

Students are advised not to panic if websites become slow due to heavy traffic after the result announcement. They can try again after some time or use alternate platforms like DigiLocker.

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