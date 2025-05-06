CBSE Results 2025: 10th Class, 12th Class Result on May 12 or May 13

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results for 2025 very soon. According to reports, CBSE Results 2025 for 10th Class and 12th Class are expected on May 12 or May 13,2025.

Over 42 lakh students are eagerly waiting for their results. While there were rumours that the results would be out on May 2, the board hasn’t made any official announcement yet.

How to Check Your CBSE Results

Once the results are released, students can check them on the official websites — cbseresults.nic.in or results.cbse.nic.in. Here’s how:

Visit the official website

Click on the link for CBSE Class 10 or 12 Result 2025

Enter your roll number, date of birth, and admit card ID

Click "Submit" to view your result

Exam Timeline

This year, the Class 10 exams were held from February 15 to March 18, while the Class 12 exams concluded on April 4. A total of 24.12 lakh students appeared for Class 10, and 17.88 lakh students for Class 12 — making this one of the biggest exam years for CBSE.

What's New: Dual Board Exams from 2026

Starting in 2026, CBSE will introduce the option to take board exams twice a year, beginning with Class 10. Students can choose to appear in both sessions, and the best score will be considered. This change is aimed at reducing pressure and giving students more flexibility.

Grading System

CBSE continues to follow a relative grading system. Students are graded on a percentile basis across eight levels, from A1 to D2. Those who fall into the 'E' category will have to reappear for the exam.

New Advanced-Level Papers

To help academically strong students go deeper into subjects, CBSE is introducing advanced-level papers in Science and Social Science for Classes 9 and 10. These papers will include additional sections focused on conceptual understanding and critical thinking.

Passing Marks & Supplementary Exams

Students need to score at least 33% in each subject to pass. Those who don’t clear all subjects will get a chance to appear for supplementary exams, which will be held shortly after the results are announced. Officials say they’re working to ensure a smoother, more transparent process this year.