CBSE 12th Result 2026 Likely Today; Check Official Websites

The Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to announce the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 very soon, with reports suggesting the results may be declared anytime today. More than 18 lakh students across the country are eagerly waiting for their board exam scorecards.

Although CBSE has not officially confirmed the exact result date and time, recent notifications from DigiLocker and the UMANG platform have hinted that the “CBSE Board Class 12 Results” will be released shortly. Based on previous years’ trends, the board generally publishes the Class 12 results during the second or third week of May. In the last few years, the results were announced around May 12 and May 13.

Where To Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026

Once the results are declared, students will be able to access their marks through multiple online and digital platforms to avoid heavy traffic on a single website.

Official Websites

CBSE Official Website

Apart from the official websites, students can also check their results using DigiLocker, the UMANG mobile application, SMS facilities, and IVRS services.

How To Download CBSE 12th Result 2026

Students can follow these simple steps to download their scorecards once the results are released:

Visit the official results website.

Click on the “CBSE Class 12 Result 2026” link available on the homepage.

Enter details such as roll number, school number, and admit card ID.

Submit the information to access the result.

Download and save the digital marksheet for future use.

Students are also advised to keep a printed copy of the scorecard for admission and verification purposes.

Digital Marksheet Through DigiLocker

CBSE will provide digital academic documents through its official academic repository called “Parinam Manjusha,” which is integrated with DigiLocker.

Students will be able to access important documents including:

Digital marksheet-cum-certificate

Migration certificate

Skill certificate (for eligible students)

These documents will become available shortly after the declaration of results on CBSE DigiLocker Portal.

Usually, DigiLocker login credentials are sent to students through SMS on their registered mobile numbers.

CBSE Class 12 Exams 2026

The CBSE Class 12 board examinations for the 2026 academic session were conducted from February 17 to April 10. Following the completion of exams, the board started the evaluation process and preparation of final results.

Students are advised to regularly check the official CBSE websites and digital platforms for the latest updates regarding the result announcement.

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