Thunderbolts OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Marvel's AntiHeroes Film Online?

Ever since the release of Avengers: Endgame, Marvel has faced significant challenges at the box office. Many superhero fans felt a massive high at the cinemas while watching the film, especially the emotional climax where Tony Stark passes away. While Endgame marks a triumphant conclusion to Marvel's Infinity Saga, Kevin Feige's Multiverse Saga failed to leave a lasting impression.

The scripts looked good on paper, but Marvel faltered in execution, and the audience was fatigued by superheroes. These circumstances led to the highlighting of flaws and the destruction of Marvel's reputation through poor visual effects choices.

But Marvel has shown with films like Guardians of the Galaxy 3 that it can get back to form in no time, and once it does, there is no stopping them. Thunderbolts, the latest and final film in Phase 5, stands out as Marvel's best recent film by a significant margin.

Florence Pugh remains the highlight of the film and her emotional journey as Yelena, who is looking for that one chance to be good. She is completing missions given by Valentina but feels lonely in her life. The story unfolds as she bands together with Walker, Ghost, Red Guardian, and others.

The film receives an opening rating of over 85% from critics. Rotten Tomatoes has been receiving some of the best reviews Marvel has ever received since Endgame. Whether it will amass excellent numbers at the box office or not remains to be seen, but Thunderbolts is a much-needed breather for Marvel, and it sets the stage for Fantastic Four, which is slated to release on July 25th this year.

Thunderbolts OTT Release: When and Where to Watch this Marvel Film Online?

Marvel has a long-standing deal with Disney+ to release their films months after theatrical release. Thunderbolts will also follow the same pattern, and if one takes a look at when Marvel's movies usually get released on OTT platforms, then we can get an idea of Thunderbolts' streaming release date.

Usually, it takes 90–100 days for a Marvel movie to release on Disney+, and if we go by that logic, Thunderbolt might make its streaming debut on the platform during the month of August. If the film performs exceptionally well, then it won't be a surprise. If Disney+ decides to push it a little further, it won't come as a surprise.

All in all, fans can expect Thunderbolts to release on Disney+ either in August or in September.