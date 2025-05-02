YS Jagan expresses grief over tragic auto accident in Nandyal district

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of four individuals in an auto accident near Bairluti in Atmakur Mandal, Nandyal district.

The victims, who hailed from Adoni, were returning home after offering prayers at Srisailam when the accident occurred. YS Jagan conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and said it was deeply saddening that such a tragedy struck while they were returning from a pilgrimage.

He urged the government to ensure the best possible medical care for the injured and to extend support and assistance to the families of the deceased.