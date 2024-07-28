Botsa demands investigation on Drug case in Vizag

Former Minister Botsa Satyanarayana demanded the state government to conduct a thorough investigation into the alleged drug smuggling case involving a container that arrived at Visakhapatnam Port from Brazil.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, the former minister said It has been reported that Sandhya Aqua Exports Limited imported drugs worth Rs. 25,000 crores and this company is linked to relatives of the BJP State President and close associates of TDP leaders. He said MPs from North Andhra should raise this issue in Parliament. He stated that if the allegations are proven false through an investigation, it would help maintain the clean image of Visakhapatnam.

Reacting to the allegations of TDP leaders about land encroachments in Visakhapatnam, Botsa recalled that following the Hudhud cyclone, a SIT is formed to investigate the matter and urged that the SIT's investigation should be resumed to uncover the truth for the people of North Andhra. He stressed that if the government is sincere, it should continue the investigation initiated previously, which would reveal the culprits and maintain transparency.

Botsa said the government can order the investigation regarding land encroachments and the guilty would face consequences, and if the allegations are false, they would be settled in court. He criticized the repeated accusations by TDP leaders in the media as misleading to the public and stressed the importance of resolving these issues through proper investigations.

