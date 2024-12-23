Big Political Conspiracy Behind Allu Arjun Controversy: Attempt to Tarnish His Image and Stardom?

Recent developments clearly indicate that some people have become envious of Allu Arjun’s success at the national level, particularly with the Pushpa series, which has broken several records. As Pushpa 2 is on its way to becoming a blockbuster, setting new records, there are claims within the film industry that certain individuals, unable to bear Allu Arjun's rise, are spreading false rumors about him. There is speculation that people with connections to the film industry are behind these smear campaigns. When Allu Arjun was arrested, political leaders and Bollywood actors quickly responded, showing support for him.

After spending just one night in jail and being released the next day, a large number of film personalities queued up at Allu Arjun’s residence to express their solidarity. Interestingly, while AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu responded belatedly in a somewhat indifferent manner, there was no reaction from Allu Arjun's close relative, AP Deputy CM and actor Pawan Kalyan. Despite being in Hyderabad on both the day of Allu Arjun’s arrest and his release, Pawan Kalyan left for AP without even making a brief visit to Allu Arjun. These actions have sparked rumors within the film industry that political pressures from them might be influencing the situation.

Several doubts have emerged regarding the handling of the situation. In particular, industry insiders are questioning why Telangana CM Revanth Reddy would be so harsh on Allu Arjun, especially when the success of Pushpa 2 should have been celebrated as a milestone for Telugu cinema. The sudden action taken a week after the Sandhya Theater incident, followed by Allu Arjun’s arrest on a Friday, and the delays in processing his bail—despite it being granted by the High Court—have led many to believe that Andhra Pradesh political figures like CM Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan might be involved in orchestrating these developments.

Even before the release of Pushpa 2, there were strong criticisms of Allu Arjun in AP. Some leaders from Jana Sena and TDP, despite knowing Allu Arjun’s close ties with Pawan Kalyan, made controversial statements, fueling suspicion about their motivations. Fans recall how some of these leaders even announced that they would not allow Pushpa 2 to succeed in AP.

Pre-existing smear campaigns were also evident. Recently, Tadepalligudem MLA Bolishetti Srinivas made harsh comments, questioning whether Allu Arjun truly had fans of his own, or if his supporters were merely fans of the mega family. He also expressed disdain for any attempts by individuals leaving the mega family to start their own fan clubs or companies. Furthermore, Nandyal MP Baireddy Shabbir from TDP posted a message praising Allu Arjun’s previous campaign efforts in the region, while expressing hope that Pushpa 2 would replicate its national success.

Meanwhile, in Gannavaram, a Jana Sena leader named Ramesh Babu criticized Allu Arjun, claiming he was not a hero but a comedian. He stated that for Allu Arjun to be forgiven for his alleged wrongs, he would need to show proper respect to other members of the mega family. He further mocked Allu Arjun’s involvement in Pushpa, saying that he would be watching how the film fares in their constituency.