Asian Games: AP CM YS Jagan Congratulates Satwiksairaj, Chirag for Winning India’s First-ever Gold Medal

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday congratulated the Indian badminton players duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty for winning India's first-ever gold medal in badminton at the Asian Games.

The doubles pair Telugu ace shuttler Satwiksairaj and Chirag defeated the Republic of Korea pair Choi Solgyu and Kim Wonho in straight games, 21-18, 21-16 to herald a new era for Indian badminton.

Taking to X, the chief minister YS Jagan extended his congratulations to Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty for their ‘spectacular performance at the Asian Games and creating history by winning the gold medal in the men’s doubles in badminton.

India creates history at the #AsianGames in winning Gold in the men’s doubles in badminton!

Congratulations to @satwiksairaj and @Shettychirag04 for their spectacular performance!

Kudos to our very our very own @satwiksairaj for making me, all of Andhra Pradesh and India proud!… — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) October 7, 2023

