APRJC CET Result 2025 expected soon: Direct Link and Steps

Andhra Pradesh Residential Junior College (APRJC) Common Entrance Test (CET) 2025 results are expected to be declared today, May 14, 2025. Students who wrote the exam can see their results on the official portal, aprs.apcfss.in, once declared.

APRJC CET 2025 Exam Details

The APRJC CET 2025 was held on April 25, 2025, to fill up 1,425 seats in residential junior colleges in Andhra Pradesh. The result will carry vital information about each student such as their name, category, marks secured, and candidate ID.

How to Check the APRJC Result 2025

Candidates can check the APRJC result 2025 by following the steps below:

Go to the official website: aprs.apcfss.in

Click on the 'APRJC Result 2025' link

Type in your Candidate ID, Date of Birth, and Captcha code

Submit and look at your result

Download and save the result for later use

What's Next?

Once the results are announced, students will be shortlisted based on their performance and cut-off marks. The qualified students will be called for the counselling process, which will be conducted in two phases. This process will provide every student with a fair opportunity to get a seat in the course of their choice.

Candidates are requested to stay tuned to the official website for the latest notifications and updates regarding the APRJC CET 2025 results and counselling schedule.

