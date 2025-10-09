APPSC FBO, ABO 2025 Screening Results OUT Now!

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has officially released the results for the Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer screening test, bringing relief and excitement to thousands of candidates across the state. The exam was conducted on September 7, 2025, and the results are now available on the official website of APPSC.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 691 vacancies under the FBO and ABO categories. Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the result PDF are eligible to appear for the next round, which is the mains examination. The preliminary result does not mention marks or ranks but serves as a qualifying list for further stages.

The announcement follows the earlier release of the provisional answer keys and response sheets in early September. APPSC also allowed candidates to raise objections during a specific window before finalizing the merit list.

How to Check APPSC FBO and ABO 2025 Results

Visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission at psc.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, look for the Results or Examinations section.

Click on the link that reads FBO/ABO Screening Test Result 2025.

A PDF file containing roll numbers of qualified candidates will open.

Use the Ctrl + F shortcut on your keyboard to search your roll number.

If your number appears in the list, you have successfully qualified for the mains examination.

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Candidates who have cleared the screening test should begin their preparation for the mains round immediately. The APPSC will soon announce the detailed schedule, exam pattern, and syllabus for the next stage of the selection process.

This marks an important milestone for aspirants who have been working tirelessly to join Andhra Pradesh’s forest services. Clearing the prelims is a significant achievement, but the mains exam will be the true test of knowledge and consistency. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official APPSC website regularly for updates and official notifications regarding the next phase of recruitment.