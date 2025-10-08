AP Rains: October 9 School Holiday Likely in Many Districts?

Andhra Pradesh is preparing for intense rainfall over the next few days as a surface trough in the Bay of Bengal intensifies. The state’s meteorological department has issued warnings of moderate to heavy rain across several districts, particularly in North Andhra and Rayalaseema. Portions of the coastal and hilly regions are expected to face thunderstorms, strong winds and sudden downpours.

In recent hours, many areas have already recorded heavy rainfall. Dakkili in Tirupati district saw about 77.2 mm, Araku in Alluri Sitarama Raju recorded 61 mm, and other parts including Nellore, Bapatla, Kadapa and Anakapalli have experienced significant showers. Districts such as Alluri Sitarama Raju, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Annamayya, Chittoor and Tirupati are expected to continue seeing intense rain, while other parts of the state may face moderate but disruptive showers.

Given the severity of the weather forecast and the expected impact on roads and transport, authorities in many of these rain-hit regions are likely to declare a school holiday on October 9. The move is seen as a precaution to ensure the safety of students and staff amid flooding concerns, poor visibility and waterlogged routes.

Parents are advised to stay updated with announcements from local authorities and education departments to confirm whether schools in their area will remain closed. Updates are expected through district-level notifications and official channels.

With emergency teams on standby and the weather system expected to persist, residents are urged to avoid unnecessary travel, stay indoors when possible and exercise caution around waterlogged areas. Schools closing for October 9 in high-risk districts reflects a broader effort to keep children safe as the rains continue.