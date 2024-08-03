AP Guv Abdul Nazeer, YSRCP chief YS Jagan condole demise of Yamini Krishnamurti

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed their condolences over the demise of Yamini Krishnamurti, doyen of Bharatanatyam in New Delhi on Saturday.

In a statement, Abdul Nazeer said Krishnamurthy had a stellar reputation as a Bharatanatyam icon and won many awards. The Governor offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

Governor of Andhra Pradesh Sri S. Abdul Nazeer has expressed profound grief and sadness over the passing of Padma Vibhushan awardee Smt. Yamini Krishnamurthy, doyen of Bharatanatyam in New Delhi on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/thL4068PmT — governorap (@governorap) August 3, 2024

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed grief over the demise of the esteemed classical dancer Padma Vibhushan Dr. Yamini Krishnamurthy, who displayed unparalleled talent in Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi and rose to the highest echelons of these classical dance forms.

In his condolence message, YS Jagan remarked that Yamini Krishnamurthy left an indelible mark in the realm of classical dance with her unique style and extraordinary talent. He stated her demise is an irreplaceable loss to the field of classical dance, and that all Telugu people can take pride in her achievements. He prayed for her soul to rest in peace.