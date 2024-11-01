AP Government Ignores State Formation Day: YSRCP Slams TDP Govt!

November 1, Tadepalli: On the occasion of Andhra Pradesh’s Formation Day, YSRCP criticized the TDP and its allies for failing to observe the state's formation day on November 1, labeling it as a blatant disrespect toward Potti Sriramulu, who sacrificed his life for a separate Andhra state.

Vellampalli Srinivas and former MLA Malladi Vishnu paid floral tributes to Potti Sriramulu at the YSRCP Central Office and expressed their concerns over the TDP's handling of Andhra Pradesh’s formation legacy.

Speaking to the media at the party central office here on Friday, Vellampalli Srinivas condemned the TDP government for ignoring Andhra Pradesh’s Formation Day, stating that it disrespects not only Sriramulu's sacrifice but also the Arya Vaishya community, as Sriramulu was a member. He also criticized the recent TTD Board appointments, where the Arya Vaishya community was overlooked, questioning the TDP govt's intent toward this community.

Malladi Vishnu demanded that CM Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan publicly apologize to the Arya Vaishya community. He called for the government to reinstate November 1 as the official State Formation Day and recognize it with respect befitting its historical significance.

Vellampalli reminded the public of the previous TDP government's actions, where instead of celebrating Formation Day, it chose to observe June 2 (the date Telangana was formed) incurring unnecessary expenses. He stressed that failing to mark Formation Day dishonors the sacrifices of Andhra Pradesh's founding heroes.

Furthermore, Vellampalli expressed concern over the revival of the Chintamani drama, which he claims portrays the Arya Vaishyas in an unflattering light. While YSRCP had previously abolished the play due to community appeals, recent attempts to reinstate it were criticized by Vellampalli, warning that the Arya Vaishya community would not tolerate such actions.