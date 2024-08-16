AP Government Gets Notices from National SC Commission: Attack on Ambedkar Statue

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has taken cognizance of a complaint filed by leaders of the YSR Congress Party regarding the recent attack on the Ambedkar statue in Vijayawada.

The Commission has instructed the government to submit a comprehensive Action Taken Report (ATR) within a week concerning the actions taken following the incident.

In a joint letter addressed to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP) of Andhra Pradesh, the National SC Commission has warned that failure to submit the report within the stipulated time frame will result in the Commission taking further action in accordance with its legal powers.