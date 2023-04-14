AP CM YS Jagan Helping Hand To Kidney Patient In Markapuram

ONGOLE: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s helping hand once again came to the rescue of a patient suffering from kidney disease during his trip to Markapuram in the district for the YSR EBC Nestham programme on Wednesday.

The mother of the patient- Maramma who was standing at the side of the road approached the Chief Minister and explained to him about her son Srinivasulu's kidney disease She told him that he was pursuing BSc in nursing and was working in a private hospital. She requested to help him as he is her only son and was in need of a kidney transplant and was the only earning member of the family.

Responding to her request, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered the District Collector to help the victim’s family. Maramma was called to the Collectorate on Thursday and a cheque of Rs 1 lakh was handed over to her by the Collector. He said that steps will be taken to release the amount of Rs 5 lakh from Chief Minister's Relief Fund to her family in a phased manner to further help her. The Collector also said that the Government will help Srinivasulu secure a job depending on the boy's eligibility and he ordered the concerned authorities to provide land for the house in the Idupuru layout.

