AP CM YS Jagan Condoles Demise of Journalist CHVM Krishna Rao
Amaravati: AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has condoled the demise of the legendary journalist CHVM Krishna Rao. AP Media Academy
Chairman Kommineni Srinivasa Rao and AP Government's National Media Advisor Amar Devulapalli also joined the mourners.
Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the passing away of senior journalist Sri CHVM Krishna Rao, popularly known as Babai, who rose from humble beginnings to high levels in Telugu and English journalism.
The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to…
