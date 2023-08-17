AP CM YS Jagan Condoles Demise of Journalist CHVM Krishna Rao

Aug 17, 2023, 13:49 IST
- Sakshi Post

Amaravati: AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has condoled the demise of the legendary journalist CHVM Krishna Rao. AP Media Academy

Chairman Kommineni Srinivasa Rao and AP Government's National Media Advisor Amar Devulapalli also joined the mourners.

