AP Assembly Adopts Resolution Hailing Passage of Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Monday passed a resolution, hailing the passage of women's reservation Bill by both Houses in the new Parliament building.

Several women legislators of the ruling YSRCP spoke on women's empowerment after the resolution was moved in the House.

Taking part in the discussion, MLA Reddy Shanthi said the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has initiated several welfare programmes for the empowerment of women. She said the state government is providing financial assistance to each mother under the Amma Vodi scheme and thereby making them economically independent.

Highlighting the protection being provided under the present government, MLA K Sridevi said the Disha app has been providing better security and protection to women in the state. She added that the government is committed to the safety of women at all cost.

YSRCP minister Roja slammed former minister and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu for ignoring the plight of women. She said the women-friendly welfare initiatives of the government have helped the women become economically strong. She said the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has wiped the tears of every unhappy girl during the last four-and-half years of regime.

Criticising the former chief minister for corruption, Minister for Women Ushashri Charan said Chandrababu Naodi will be remembered for scams during his tenure. She said the YS Jagan government has increased the spending on women empowerment ten-fold. The minister added that long before the women’s reservation bill was passed in the Parliament, the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had provided 50 percent reservation to women in nominated posts and in contracts to nominated works.

