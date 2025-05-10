Andhra Pradesh Weather: Rains and Thunderstorms Expected from May 11 - 14

Andhra Pradesh is set to experience thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 60 km/h from May 11 to 14, as forecasted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather department predicts that isolated areas across North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), Yanam, and Rayalaseema will be affected by these storms during this period.

While there is no significant change expected in the maximum temperatures over the next seven days, the heavy rain and winds may cause temporary disruptions, especially in coastal and interior regions. The IMD advised residents to stay prepared for the changing weather conditions.

The weather patterns are influenced by a north-south trough that extends from Marathwada to the Gulf of Mannar, running through interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Additionally, a second trough, located between 9.4 km and 12.6 km above sea level, is impacting parts of Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh, contributing to the thunderstorms.

The IMD also shared that the Southwest Monsoon is likely to advance into the South Andaman Sea, parts of Southeast Bay of Bengal, and the Nicobar Islands around May 13. Southwesterly and southerly winds are prevailing over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

Residents should stay alert and monitor weather updates for safety.