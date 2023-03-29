AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government is planning to establish 10,960 digital libraries in every village in the state at the cost of Rs 450 crore, with an endeavor to educate the poor. Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Grandhalaya (Library) Parishad, Mandapati Seshagiri Rao, made the announcement on Tuesday after a review meeting was held with the state library department officials.

The officials deliberated on buying new books and budget proposals to set up digital libraries, aimed at offering education and knowledge to the poor during the meeting. This initiative is envisaged to provide knowledge in all the villages by strengthening libraries,” said Rao in a statement shared on Tuesday.

He also stated that out of the Rs 16 crore funds earmarked to buy books for libraries in the 2021-22 budget, Rs 10 crore worth of books were supplied. He also announced that all the universities in the state will conduct ‘Visionary Jagan' seminars from April 5.

