Akhilesh Yadav Condemns Violence in Andhra Pradesh

In a significant show of support, Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav attended a protest organized by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) against the TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government in New Delhi. The protest, led by YSR Congress Chief Jagan Reddy, was held to address the ongoing violence against YSRCP workers perpetrated by TDP supporters.

During the event, Akhilesh Yadav strongly condemned the acts of violence and expressed his gratitude to Jagan Reddy for inviting him. He stated that without the invitation, he would not have been aware of the severe state violence occurring in Andhra Pradesh. Akhilesh emphasized that the TDP's actions are an attempt to instill fear among the people of Andhra Pradesh by targeting YSRCP workers.

Akhilesh Yadav highlighted the intolerable nature of the TDP government's harsh treatment towards YSRCP workers and urged Chief Minister Naidu to take serious measures to halt the violence and ensure the safety and security of all political workers and people in the state.