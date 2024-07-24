My song with Pawan Kalyan will be a rage: Anasuya Bharadwaj

Popular TV anchor-turned-actress Anasuya Bharadwaj has revealed that in one of the upcoming movies of Pawan Kalyan, a song featuring her with the actor will be a highlight. "I am breaking the news for the first time. I have done a song with Pawan Kalyan. It is going to be a blast," she said on a TV show.

She didn't reveal the name of the film, though. The speculation is that she was referring to Hari Hara Veera Mallu, one of the three delayed projects headlined by Pawan Kalyan. If the song is from HHVM, it will be interesting to see Anasuya in a period get-up. The film's music is by MM Keeravani. It is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi.