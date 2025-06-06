14-year-old Dalit Girl Repeatedly Violated; Accused Suspected to be TDP Members

A shocking incident in Ramagiri of erstwhile Anantapur district has come to light, exposing the atmosphere of fear created by the TDP government in Andhra Pradesh.

A 14-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly repeatedly raped by a group of 14 people, purportedly members of the TDP, in Edugurrapalli, a village located a short distance from Venkatapuram, the hometown of former Women Empowerment Minister Paritala Sunitha.

The incident came to light as the girl got pregnant. It has been learned that the gang had been committing the crime for the past six months. The Class 9 student was reportedly raped 14 times. The accused allegedly shot videos of the gruesome act and threatened the girl from complaining about the crime.

Under pressure from TDP leaders, the girl and her family reportedly moved from the village. The girl’s father had died in a road accident a year ago, while her mother was mentally ill. The 14-member gang, reportedly from Perur Panchayat, took advantage of her vulnerability and committed the atrocity against her.

Despite being aware of the crime, locals did not dare to speak up as they were afraid of facing consequences from the TDP government. They believed that the gang of criminals was receiving external support from Paritala Sunitha and her son. It has been learned that TDP leaders also warned the girl against complaining.

Fearing the ire of political leaders, the girl has decided against approaching the police and instead plans to resolve the matter at the panchayat meeting.

The accused have been identified as Badagorla Abhishek, Bhullu Rajesh, Basi Giri, Basi Karthik, Basi Rajendra, Basi Sonappa, Basi Anji, Talari Murali, Roddakampalli Mahesh, Harijan Suresh, and Harijan Hemanth. Three other suspects are yet to be identified. It has been learned that some of the accused have already fled the village.