For the first time ever, a team of 10 students from Government schools in Andhra Pradesh is visiting the United State of America where they will speak on the reforms brought out by the YS Jagan government in the education sector.

The underprivileged children, who have never left their villages until now have gotten the golden opportunity to be part of the historic and action packed SDG (Sustainable Development Goal) summit at the United Nations headquarters in New York City.

During the two weeks (Sept 15 - 28) State-sponsored trip, the students are attending seminars and holding discussions at esteemed institutions like United Nations, World Bank, US Department of State and Columbia University. As a goodwill gesture, the students have also been invited to visit the White House at Washington DC.

These students will not only be speaking about the Sustainable Development but they will also showcase educational reforms undertaken in Andhra Pradesh like Nadu-Nedu, Jagananna Ammavodi, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Jagananna Vasathi Deevena which are gaining global recognition.

During their talks, these school kids will elaborate how the Andhra Pradesh Government under the able leadership of CM YS Jagan has transformed the education sector by introducing bilingual textbooks, tablets, digital classrooms, English education and curriculum reforms.

The aim behind this international tour is to give meritorious children from Andhra Pradesh a global platform to learn, discuss and express their knowledge and share new ideas with the world. Opportunities like these will instill confidence in these children and foster their ability to speak with clarity & conviction in large meetings on aspects of development.

Some of the parents of these children are daily wage workers while others work as auto drivers, mechanics, security guards and lorry drivers. To be able to see their kids in the USA today is quite a feat possible only because of a visionary like Chief Minister YS Jagan who believes that poverty should not deprive anyone of quality education.

