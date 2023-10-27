Social Revolution Under CM Jagan's Rule

On the second-day, Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra commenced from Vizianagaram. As part of the yatra, YSRCP leaders met public and explained them the government schemes and welfare programmes. YSRCP leaders said that social justice is possible only with CM YS Jagan.

Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Budi Mutyala Naidu, Meruga Nagarjuna, Deputy Speaker Kolagatla Weerabhadra Swamy, MP Bellana Chandrasekhar, MLAs Pushpa Srivani, Alajangi Jogarao, Sambangi Chinna Appalanaidu, Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao, District Vice Sarcp President Mazji Srinivasa Rao, Mayor Vempadapu Vijayalakshmi participated in the programme.

"We have brought revolutionary changes in the field of education. Many development programs have been undertaken in Vizianagaram. CM Jagan stood by the lower classes. For four and a half years CM Jagan has provided welfare regime. We are taking the development to the public through a bus trip. CM Jagan has fulfilled every promise given in the padayatra. We have provided welfare schemes to the beneficiaries without any room for corruption. We have provided financial assistance to the backward classes," said YSRCP leaders.

"The previous government cheated the people. None of the promises made have been implemented. We will take the corruption done by TDP to the people. CM Jagan is the leader who gave a lot of support to BC, SC and minorities. Jagan is continuing Ambedkar's spirit of welfare for all. The previous government cheated the weaker sections. Chandrababu taunted that if any of the Dalits want to be born. The social revolution is breaking down under CM Jagan's rule," YSRCP leaders added.

Social Balance Achieved In CM Jagan's Rule: Minister Botsa

Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said that they will explain how social balance was achieved during CM Jagan's rule through the Samajika Sadhikara Yatra. Social empowerment will be done in Rayalaseema, Coast and Uttarandhra in the state uniformly. "We don't cheat like Chandrababu. It is CM Jagan's job to do what he says and to say what he has done. We have implemented 99 percent of the manifesto."

"Chandrababu, Pawan Kalyan and BJP have made 650 promises. Chandrababu took oath in June 2014 and failed to implement his promises and the files he had signed on the first day of his governance. He failed to implement Women's loan waiver. Do not believe the cheating words of TDP. Despite mocking the welfare schemes, CM Jagan stood by the poor by implementing them." Minister Botsa asked people to see how much development has been done in four and a half years.

