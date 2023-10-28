This Is How Chandrababu & Co Trying For Bail By Hook Or Crook!

Chandrababu Naidu, who was arrested and sent to judicial remand in Rs 371 crore-Skill Development Scam case, is trying for bail by hook or crook. Known for full of manipulations, in an unprecedented manner, Chandrababu has roped in advocate GVL Murthy into the scene. It can be noted that Murthy is no way connected to Chandrababu's legal cell and who is not thorough with the case. Yet, Chandrababu allegedly opted for Murthy for an "undue" advantage. While Basaveswara Rao is representing Babu and had already filed Wakalat, by using "Consent Wakalat", Babu & Co got Murthy into the picture.

What is even more strange and irony is that neither Basaveswarao Rao or Murthy have not presented their arguments. In fact, GVL Murthy had not even appeared on Friday for the hearing. This is pretty much evident that GVL Murthy was roped in by Babu & Co for a specific purpose.

What is the purpose of hiring GVL Murthy?

Going into the details, High Court Vacation Bench Justice Venkata Jyotirmayi Pratap is known to be very strict and honest. As Chandrababu doesn't want his bail petition to be heard by Justice Jyotirmayi Pratap, Babu and Co hatched a plan by doing a research on "Not Before" lawyers for Justice Jyotirmayi Pratap. Finally, Chandrababu and co found out GVL Murthy. Since GVL Murthy's wife is related to Jyotirmayi Pratap, the justice would not accept the case.

How GVL Murthy was trapped?

GVL Murthy was allegedly trapped by Chandrababu & co by using a Yellow Media channel owner who has good rapport with Murthy. And Murthy was also reportedly offered a hefty amount for filing the Wakalat on behalf of Chandrababu. Usually, Murthy doesn't have such high-profile cases. He is usually known for taking up any cases related to employment-related conflicts. As Murthy belongs to Chandrababu's community as well, the said Yellow Media channel owner managed to rope Murthy on board.

Huge Setback to Chandrababu & Co

As expected, Justice Jyotirmayi Pratap recused himself from hearing Chandrbabua's case and said "Not Before". But here is the twist with Babu & co didn't anticipate. Justice Jyotirymayi Pratap has referred the case to HC Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and posted it to Monday i.e 30th October. This comes as a rude shock to Chandrababu & Co. Siddharth Luthra, who appeared virtually, requested the justice to remove the date and further requested to only transfer the file to CJ. Chandrababu's legal counsel wanted to appeal the CJ for the specific bench. However, Justice Jyotirmayi Pratap did not heed the requests of Chandrababu's legal counsel. Despite hatching a plan and getting exempted from hearing by a sincere justice like Jyotirmayi Pratap, the whole turn of events turned out to be a big setback to Babu and team.

Justice Nimmagadda Vs Justice Adusumilli

Currently, High Court is having Dasara holidays. So, the Vacation Bench has Justice Jyotirmayi Pratap, Justice Nimmagadda Venkateswarulu and Justice Adusumilli Ravindra Babu. Chandrababu's legal counsel had tactfully hatched plan and used "Never Before". With this, Chandrababu's bail plea could not be heard by Justice Jyotirmayi Pratap. And thus, Chandrababu's bail plea would be heard by either Justice Nimmagadda Venkateswarulu or Justice Adusumilli Ravindra Babu. This is the plan hatched by Chandrababu and his legal counsel. However, Justice Jyotirmayi Pratap has given a shock to Babu's legal counsel by posting the hearing to October 30th i.e Monday.

Bottom Line

All these events clearly indicate that key accused in Skill Development Scam case and Khaidi No 7691 Chandrababu Naidu is resorting to all sorts of manipulations and opting for technical deviations to attain bail from the Skill Development Scam case. The moot question is that whether the people of the state would appreciate such acts of Babu & co and whether they would trust his acts. Well, it's a clear no.

