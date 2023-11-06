Chandrababu is cheater! He cheated public and also mocked the judiciary: YSRCP

Markapuram, Prakasam (Nov 6, 2023): Festive fervor prevailed in Markapuram town as YSRCP’s ‘Samajika Sadhikara’ bus yatra ventured into the ninth day, celebrating the social and political empowerment of the downtrodden communities across the state.

YSRCP Regional Coordinator V Vijayasai Reddy, Ministers Adimulapu Suresh, Merugu Nagarjuna, MLAs Kunduru Nagarjuna Reddy, Balineni Srinivas Reddy, and other senior party leaders participated in the day’s events which included a meeting with a group of intellectuals including doctors, lawyers, teachers, I-T employees, followed by a closed door meeting with members hailing from BC community, followed by a padayatra from PS Colony which traversed through Children Park in Cumbum Centre and culminated into a huge public rally at YSR Statue in the town.

Addressing the large gathering amidst slogans of ‘Jai Jagan’, Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna pointed out that TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu had clamped down on the rights of the Dalits and backward classes during his dreadful 14-year tenure. In contrast, CM Jagan introduced welfare schemes aimed at achieving social justice and economic progress for the downtrodden sections of the society. Continuing his critique, the minister remarked that Chandrababu Naidu was a incessant liar who was attempting to regain power by spreading lies. He said, ‘It's worth recalling how Chandrababu made 650 promises in the 2019 elections and deceived farmers and the general public of the state.’

Elaborating on YSRCP Government’s efforts to uplift the marginalized, Minister Adimulapu Suresh stated, ‘CM Jagan has announced the establishment of a medical college in Markapuram. Additionally, the Veligonda project aimed at supplying both drinking and irrigation water to the local farmers, will be completed as soon as December.’

Hitting out at the TDP, Minister Adimulapu Suresh highlighted all the scams in which Chandrababu Naidu is an accused and said, ‘Naidu is a cheater! He not only cheated the public but also mocked the judiciary!’

Adding more energy to the already exhilarated crowd, Markapuram MLA Kunduru Nagarjuna Reddy emphasized that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had successfully implemented welfare schemes, benefiting every household, without any discrimination based on political party, caste, creed, or class, and that all eligible beneficiaries have been served transparently. The MLA elaborated, ‘While it was YS Rajasekhar Reddy who had initiated the Veligonda project to address the water issue in West Prakasam region then, now CM Jagan had not only sanctioned a medical college in the West Prakasam region but also promptly allocated the necessary funds to complete the project.’

The MLA further stated that welfare schemes and development works amounting to over Rs 1700 crores had been undertaken in Markapuram. He added, ‘CM Jagan has sanctioned Rs 22 crores for the Podili Peddacheruvu which has helped completely resolve the water crisis in the constituency.’

MLA Kolusu Parthasaradhi emphasized that even after 75 years of independence, no government had truly delivered justice to the BC, SC, ST, and Minority communities. He credited former chief minister, late Rajasekhar Reddy for introducing the fee reimbursement system, which, according to him, was the reason why many poor households today have engineers and doctors. Taking a jibe and Naidu and Co, he emphasized, ‘Development should prioritize providing shelter to the homeless and supporting those in need, rather than an administrator inviting his favorable capitalists and allotting hundreds of acres and constructing vast farms for them and his cronies.’

