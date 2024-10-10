Andhra Pradesh Cabinet condoles Ratan Tata's demise

Amaravati, Oct 10 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday condoled the passing away of top industrialist Ratan Tata.

The Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu paid tributes to Ratan Naval Tata.

Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons and a philanthropist, died in Mumbai on October 9. He was 86.

During the Cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister recalled Ratan Tata's services to the nation.

CM Naidu stated that Ratan Tata created a big brand with value-based business.

The Chief Minister noted that the eminent industrialist earned wealth and strived to ensure that it reached all sections of society.

"Padma Vibhushan Ratan Tata's death is a huge loss to not only the industry but the entire country," he said.

The Cabinet observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

Chief Minister and ministers offered floral tributes at the portrait of Ratan Tata. Later, Chief Minister Naidu and Human Resources Minister Nara Lokesh left for Mumbai to pay tributes to the business tycoon.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has condoled Ratan Tata's demise and termed it an irreplaceable loss for India.

"He wasn't just an industrialist, he was the embodiment of visionary leadership, compassion, and integrity. Under his leadership, the Tata empire expanded across every corner of India, from salt to aviation, making the name "Tata" synonymous with excellence. He made Tata a symbol of India's identity on the global stage," said Pawan Kalyan in his condolence message.

"Beyond being a successful industrialist, he was a humanitarian whose contributions to society were truly unparalleled. I extend my deepest condolences to the Tata Group family and his countless admirers. The name Ratan Tata will forever remain in history, a towering figure who stood as an inspiration for generations. I bid a final farewell to this great man whose legacy will continue to inspire," the Jana Sena leader added.

