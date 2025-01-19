Andhra came off ventilator with Centre's support: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati, Jan 19 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Sunday that with the Centre's support, his state came off the ventilator, but it requires more hand-holding to recover fully.

The Chief Minister urged the Centre to come forward to help the state in inter-linking of rivers. He made the request to Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the inauguration of new complex of the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) southern campus and the NDRF 10th Battalion headquarters at Kondapavuluru village in Krishna district.

“At the time of elections, the state was on ventilator. As the doctor, you gave oxygen. Now we are out of ventilator but we are still a patient,” he remarked. He mentioned that the state’s outstanding public debts are Rs 10 lakh crore.

The state has to pay interest on the debts, undertake development works and also fulfill the promises made to people. Naidu noted that the Centre extended support of Rs 15,000 crore for works in state capital Amaravati.

He also referred to the Centre’s support for Polavaram project and reiterated that it will be completed by April 2027.

Stating that Visakhapatnam Steel Plant is a sentimental issue for the state, he said the Centre gave new lease of life to the plant with the package of Rs 11,440 crore.

He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently laid the foundation for the new railway zone in Visakhapatnam.

"The Centre is helping but we need some more hand-holding till we revive and contribute for the nation’s development. Our people are enterprising. With your handholding they will do wonders for the nation,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the state government has already linked the Godavari and Krishna rivers.

“We want to link Godavari to Pennar and Polavaram to Bankacherla. If you don’t do it, now you can never do it,” he said and urged the Centre to find a way. Naidu said the state was working on different models, including public-private partnership for inter-linking of rivers.

Naidu exuded confidence that with the Centre's support, the state government would overcome the crisis and develop Andhra Pradesh on par with other states.

Praising PM Modi for his vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, the Chief Minister said India should focus on future technologies for global leader.

He also lauded Amit Shah for his emphasis on training for NDRF and for his performance as the Union Home Minister.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, State Minister Nara Lokesh and others attended the programme.

