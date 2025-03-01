Ananya Panday wakes up in Melbourne, shares stunning city view

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has taken to social media to share a glimpse of her latest destination.

Waking up in the heart of Melbourne, Australia, Ananya posted a beautiful view of the city skyline, giving fans a sneak peek into her travels. The ‘Student Of The Year 2’ actress posted a photo of the city’s view on her Instagram handle and captioned it, "Woke up in" and tagged Melbourne, Victoria.

Meanwhile, yesterday, Ananya dropped a sweet video where she was seen celebrating the first birthday of her four-legged friend Riot, whom she tagged as her “baby jaan.”

The 'Call Me Bae' actress also added the “Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye - Happy Birthday To You” song by Mohammed Rafi in the background.

She wrote in the caption, “Happy 1st birthday to my baby jaan RIOT… thank you for making me the happiest girl in the world.” In 2024, Panday introduced Riot to her fans on social media. Sharing a couple of her photos with her furry friend, the actress wrote, “Guys, say hello to my baby jaan - 'RIOT'...he is the cutest little boy in the whole wide world and I'm madly obsessed.”

On the professional front, the 26-year-old actress is set to star alongside Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan in an upcoming film directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. Produced by Dharma Productions, the drama is said to be inspired by the life of renowned lawyer C Sankaran Nair, who fought a notable legal battle against the British Empire in the 1920s.

Ananya has also been signed for Vivek Soni's directorial, “Chand Mera Dil.” The film, produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poornawala, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions, will see her sharing the screen with actor Lakshya Lalwani.

Additionally, she will reprise her role as Bella Chowdhary in the second season of the much-loved series “Call Me Bae.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.