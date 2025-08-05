Anand Pandit champions riveting concepts, appealing content in films for the industry to gain returns

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Producer Anand Pandit is advocating for strong content in Hindi films. 2025 so far has seen the release of 30 Hindi films. Despite being backed by big production houses and featuring top actors, only six movies have made it to the top list, as per trade analysts.

The latest superhit release ‘Saiyaara’ has bolstered the industry, and has helped the industry’s economy recover. The industry is pinning its hopes on a better second half, with a slate of big-budget films featuring some of the biggest superstars currently in various stages of production and expected to be released in the coming months. The list includes ‘Ramayana,’ ‘War 2,’ ‘Baaghi 4’, ‘Welcome to the Jungle’, and ‘Dhamaal 4’.

Talking about the films, Anand said, "Audiences are far more evolved now and have access to films from all over the globe. They cannot be lured by a flamboyant star cast alone. There should be a strong story, solid script, and an engaging narrative that aligns with their changing preferences. The right combination of talent, story, and execution will decide the fate of upcoming movies”.

He also believes that there could be a few surprise winners. He further mentioned, “We can also expect some films, made on modest budgets, to become surprise hits at the box office purely through the power of word-of-mouth. We’ve seen some of the best examples of sleeper hits in movies like ‘12th Fail’. For that to happen, we need to explore relatable themes that create an emotional connection with the audience”.

He said that filmmakers can take a cue from past successes that struck the right balance of emotional depth and entertainment.

“If a film can stir the audience emotionally, or make them feel invested in the characters, it will work, regardless of star power or budget”, he added.

