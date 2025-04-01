Amit Shah to attend IFFCO's 50th anniversary celebration in Gujarat on April 6

Gandhinagar, April 1 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Gujarat on Sunday, to participate in a series of significant events, with the highlight being the 50th-anniversary celebration of the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) plant in Kalol, near Gandhinagar.

The IFFCO plant, which has played a crucial role in India's agricultural sector, will mark five decades of operations with a grand event attended by key dignitaries, cooperative leaders, and farmers.

The Kalol unit of IFFCO is one of India's pioneering fertiliser plants, contributing extensively to the nation's agricultural growth. Since its establishment in 1975, it has played a vital role in providing high-quality fertilisers to farmers across the country. The golden jubilee celebrations will include a tribute to the cooperative movement, highlighting IFFCO's journey in supporting Indian farmers and ensuring food security.

As part of the celebrations, Union Minister Shah will interact with IFFCO officials, cooperative representatives, and farmers to discuss the future of agriculture and the role of cooperatives in enhancing farm productivity.

A key highlight of his visit will be the inauguration of a state-of-the-art Seed Research Center at the IFFCO Kalol facility. This centre aims to develop high-yield and climate-resilient seeds to help farmers increase their productivity and adopt modern farming practices. It will focus on advanced agricultural research, innovation in seed technology, and sustainable farming techniques.

Cooperation Minister Shah's visit to Gujarat holds political and economic significance as it comes at a time when the government is emphasising self-reliance in agriculture through initiatives like cooperative-based farming and technological advancements.

The newly inaugurated research centre aligns with the government's vision of improving agricultural sustainability and reducing dependency on imported seeds.

The event will also be attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, IFFCO Chairman Dilip Sanghani, and top officials from the cooperative and agricultural sectors.

Farmers from various parts of Gujarat are expected to participate in the celebration, making it a key platform for dialogue on the future of cooperative farming in India.

Union Home Minister Shah has made several visits to Gujarat this year, engaging in a variety of religious, social, and developmental activities across the state.

On March 8 and 9, he embarked on a two-day tour encompassing Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Ahmedabad, and Gandhinagar.

His itinerary included prayers at the Somnath Temple, participation in the restoration of sugar mills in Talala and Kodinar, and the inauguration of projects at Brahmanand Vidyadham in Junagadh.

Additionally, he unveiled a Rs 150 commemorative coin honouring Jainacharya Buddhisagar Surishwar Maharaj's birth anniversary and attended the Swarnim Shatabdi Mahotsav of Ahmedabad District Bank.

In January, he visited Gujarat twice within a short span. On January 13, he participated in Makar Sankranti festivities, flying kites and engaging with the local community.

On January 16, he traveled to Vadnagar in Mehsana district to inaugurate several projects, including the Vadnagar Archaeological Experiential Museum, which showcases the town's 2,500-year history, a sports complex, and other local initiatives.

He also addressed a gathering at Science College and visited the Hatkeshwar Temple. Later in January, Home Minister Shah inaugurated a newly built cancer hospital and a sanatorium in Surat on January 23.

He also launched the 'Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair' at Gujarat University Ground in Ahmedabad and inaugurated two underpasses in the city's Sabarmati and New Ranip areas. Additionally, he laid the foundation stone for drainage and water conservation projects in Ranip and addressed the public at Sardar Chowk.

