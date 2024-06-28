American fashion designer Vera Wang shares throwback picture as she turns 75

Los Angeles, June 28 (IANS) Renowned American fashion designer Vera Wang, who gained international recognition for her wedding dress designs, has turned 75. To celebrate the occasion, she shared a photograph of herself as a child.

The fashion designer, who started her career in figure skating, shared a picture of herself when she was just a little girl. The photograph had the mom of two smiling while wearing a checkered patterned dress.

Taking to Instagram, Wang wrote: “Circa 1956. Just me. Twas the night before my birthday and all through the house….”

Wang also shared a short video that dates back to when she won the 2013 Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award, which was presented to Wang by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) for her "consistent, creative influence on fashion," reports people.com.

"In celebration of my 75th birthday, one of the most treasured moments of my 55 years in fashion and 35 years in business. Thank you @cfda for this unforgettable honour," Wang wrote about the moment on Instagram.

In April, Wang said that her birthday plans were "up in the air" since "75 is a lot of pressure."

She did, however, emphasise that she is strongly looking forward to the future.

Over the years in the world of fashion, Wang has dressed Ariana Grande, Vanessa Hudgens, Chelsea Clinton, Karenna Gore, Ivanka Trump, Campbell Brown, Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey, Victoria Beckham, Avril Lavignea, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Michelle Obama among others.

After taking a sabbatical of two years, Wang, in 2019, returned to the New York Fashion Week runway for her Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show, which celebrated the 30th anniversary of her label.

