Five killed in collision between two trucks in Telangana

Hyderabad, June 28 (IANS) Five people were killed in a collision between two trucks in Telangana’s Medak district on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred on National Highway 44 near Wadiaram in Chegunta mandal when a truck rammed into another moving truck from the rear.

Five persons, who were travelling in the truck from behind, were killed. The truck cabin was crushed under the impact of the collision.

The vehicle was heading to Hyderabad from Madhya Pradesh.

Four others were injured in the accident and they were admitted to a hospital in Medak.

Police registered a case and took up the investigation.

In another accident in the same district, one person was killed. A truck and a car collided near Thunki village of Kowdipalle mandal. The deceased was identified as Mahesh (30).

