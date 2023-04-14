Ambedkar's birthplace Mhow becomes political hotspot on his birth anniversary

Bhopal, April 14 (IANS) Indore's Mhow - the birthplace of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar - turned out to be a political hotspot on Friday as leaders from different political parties reached to pay tribute to the father of Indian Constitution on his 132th birth anniversary.

The politicians started reaching Mhow in the morning and paid tribute to Dr Ambedkar. Beside politicians, a large number of people associated with different social organisations also thronged the town on the occasion.

Former chief minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath was the first who reached Mhow to pay tribute to Dr. Ambedkar. He also attacked Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for his announcement of including five places related to Dr Ambedkar under 'Mukhyamantri Teerthsthal'.

Earlier in the morning, CM Chouhan announced that 'panch teerth' (five places) related with Dr Ambedkar's life - such as his birth place Mhow, the place in London where he stayed while studying in the UK, Deeksha Bhoomi in Nagpur, where he took education, Mahaparinirvan Sthal in New Delhi and Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai would be included in 'Mukhyamantri Teerthstal'.

A notification was also issued by the state government soon after Chouhan made this announcement, wherein, 'Sant Ravidas' temple of Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) was mentioned in place of London. Interestingly, the BJP-led MP government had issued a notification regarding the same back in 2017.

"CM Shivraj today made the same announcement that he had promised seven years back, which is why I call him CM for making fake promises," Nath said after paying tribute to Dr Ambedkar in Mhow.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and head of the Samajwadi Party (SP) Akhilesh Yadav along with his political partner and RLD chief Jayant Choudhary also reached Mhow. They were joined by co-founder of Bhim Army- Chandrashekhar Azad (Ravan). During his visit to Indore, Yadav hit at BJP and reiterated that "untill the BJP in power, our Indian Constitution will be in danger."

Later, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai C. Patel along with some other ministers reached Mhow to pay tribute to Dr Ambedkar.

"I am proud to say that we have had the privilege of building a memorial of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. A large size of guest house would also be constructed to provide shelter for visitors. For this, the Defence Department has given NOC for 3.5 acres of land," Chouhan said after paying his tribute to Dr Ambedkar.

Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891 in Indore's Mhow town. He was the 14th and the last child of his parents.

