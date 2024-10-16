Allies distancing themselves after Cong's repeated defeats, says J&K BJP leader

Jammu, Oct 16 (IANS) Former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta, on Wednesday, said the Congress' repeated electoral defeats have led to its increasing isolation, with even its allies seeking to distance themselves.

He said this while commenting on reports that Congress will offer support from the outside to the National Conference (NC) government.

The swearing-in ceremony of Omar Abdullah as Chief Minister of J&K is set to take place on Wednesday, with several prominent leaders from the INDIA bloc expected to attend, according to sources.

Only four ministers, all from NC, are expected to take the oath of office, while no Congress or Independent MLAs will be inducted into the cabinet, ensuring that the government will bear Omar Abdullah's clear imprint.

Amid speculation about the Congress' external support for the NC, Kavinder Gupta remarked, "That is their internal matter. Congress has failed to improve its performance and is now turning to NC. This could also be a tactic of blackmail."

"After Congress' defeats, whether in Haryana or Jammu and Kashmir, everyone is distancing themselves from it. Our goal of a Congress-free India is indeed becoming a reality. What happens in Maharashtra remains to be seen," he added.

Addressing Omar Abdullah's repeated calls for the restoration of statehood in J&K, Gupta stated, "It has been clearly communicated that statehood will be restored when deemed appropriate by the BJP, following the guidance of the Honorable Prime Minister and Home Minister. It will happen at the right time."

He urged Abdullah to focus on constructive politics, saying, "When his government is formed, instead of releasing stone-pelters, he should prioritise fulfilling other electoral promises."

Following his swearing-in, Abdullah is scheduled to hold a meeting with all administrative secretaries at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the Civil Secretariat. His first cabinet meeting will be held on Thursday.

In preparation for the event, security has been heightened, and the traffic department has issued advisories to restrict movement along the Boulevard Road, which leads to the SKICC, where the ceremony will take place. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will administer the oath to Abdullah and his ministers.

