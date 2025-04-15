Gurugram: Industrial areas to be regularised soon

Gurugram, April 15 (IANS) In a big relief to 1,000 industrial units that are operating in the Kadipur, Basai, and Daulatabad industrial zones, preparations have been started to regularise these three industrial areas in Gurugram, an official said.

The official said that the architects have been contacted by the industry organisations of these areas to prepare the map of the areas.

“A report will be prepared by these architects, which will then be sent to the government for necessary approvals. Once these units get approval from the government, the industry owner will have to apply on the portal,” he said.

He said that apart from the necessary facilities, they will have an ease in getting loans from the bank, adding that in 2019, a survey of the irregular industrial area of ​​​​the state was conducted.

The official said that at that time, it was considered that the areas in which up to 70 per cent of the industries are operating would be regularised.

“The state government has given a huge relief to unauthorised industrial areas on the basis of the same survey. For a permanent solution to the irregular industrial area, Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini has directed the officials of the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) to prepare a complete proposal,” he said.

The official pointed out that to fulfill this announcement made by the Chief Minister in the budget for the year 2025-26, the responsibility has been given to the Chief Coordinator of Industries, Sunil Sharma.

“The state government has decided to regularize unauthorised industrial areas along the lines of irregular colonies. Till these unauthorised industrial colonies are regularised, all the units in unauthorised industrial areas will be provided facilities by all the departments by considering them as valid industrial units,” said a senior HSIIDC official.

He said that as per the norms to regularise industrial areas, there must be at least 50 industrial units in the unauthorised area, and they should be built on at least 10 acres of land area.

“The right to renew factory maps and factory licenses for industries up to five acres will now be given to the Additional Deputy Commissioners at the district level. This will end the problems of entrepreneurs,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kadipur Industrial Association President Shripal Sharma said that architects have been contacted to prepare a map of the areas.

“A complete report will be prepared on how much area industries are operating, the number of companies, and some other information will be sent to the government. So that irregular industrial areas can also be regularised. This demand of small-scale industry organisations has been going on for a long time,” Sharma said.

Daulatabad Industrial Association President Pawan Jindal said that after regularisation, basic facilities will start being available in industrial areas.

“From map approval to fire NOC, everything will be easily available. Due to this, small-scale industries are fighting with banks. It is expected from the government that now all industrialists will get the benefit of this scheme,” he said.

