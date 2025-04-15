Urgent global action needed as Sudan War enters third year: UN

Geneva/Port Sudan, April 15 (IANS) As the brutal war in Sudan entered its third year on Tuesday, the International Organization of Migration (IOM) has called for an immediate, coordinated international action to help alleviate the "unimaginable scale" of human suffering caused by the conflict and to prevent even greater instability across the region.

The conflict has triggered the world's largest displacement crisis and one of the most severe humanitarian emergencies. According to the IOM, more than 11.3 million people are now internally displaced — 8.6 million of them uprooted by the current conflict — while an additional 3.9 million have fled across borders into neighbouring countries in the past two years alone, desperately seeking safety, food, and shelter.

The organisation said that over 30 million people — two-thirds of Sudan's population — are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance, including 16 million children.

"The war has pushed Sudan to the brink. Thousands of lives have been lost to violence, families torn apart, and the hopes and aspirations of millions shattered in the face of starvation, disease, and the complete collapse of the economy," said IOM Director General Amy Pope.

"And even with the violence, many displaced people are attempting to return to their homes, only to find total devastation. Sudan desperately needs humanitarian aid, and equally important, longer-term investment to ensure people can return safely, and that they, and their communities, can recover and rebuild their lives."

Concurrently, as thousands struggle to survive in the ravaged Darfur region, humanitarians have a rapidly shrinking window to scale cross-border operations from Chad before the incoming rains disrupt this critical humanitarian lifeline.

With continued cross-border displacement and fragile situations in neighbouring countries like South Sudan and Chad, the risk of regional destabilization is growing. Humanitarian response must be complemented with durable and sustainable solutions for returnees, refugees, their host communities and governments, the IOM said.

Since the outbreak of the conflict, IOM has provided lifesaving assistance and protection – including emergency shelter, water, sanitation, and health services – to nearly four million people across Sudan and neighbouring countries. Through its Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM), IOM is also providing vital data to guide the entire humanitarian response plans.

In Chad, South Sudan, and Ethiopia, IOM is assisting newly arrived refugees and returnees through border reception, onward transportation, health screenings, and basic relief. It also works with host communities to promote social cohesion and resilience – key to preventing further instability.

Despite the scale of need, IOM's response plan is only ten percent funded as of April 2025. Without immediate funding, operations will be severely disrupted. Data collection will halt. Over 100 humanitarian partners will lose access to essential supplies. Millions will be left without life-saving support.

IOM urgently appealed to the international community for immediate and sustained funding to scale up operations; these include life-saving services under health, protection, movement assistance, shelter, and water, sanitation, and hygiene support, as well as support to key enabling services for the broader humanitarian response. Humanitarian partners must not be left without the tools to respond, the organisation mentioned.

"The people of Sudan cannot afford to be kept waiting. The international community must deliver a clear and united message: the people of Sudan are not forgotten," Director General Pope said.

Established in 1951, IOM is part of the United Nations System and stands as the leading intergovernmental organisation in the field of migration.

