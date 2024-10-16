Gold and Silver Price Today, October 16, 2024: Yellow Metal Record Hike on MCX

On Wednesday, October 16, 2024, both gold and silver prices experienced an increase on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX)

Gold futures, set to mature on December 5, 2024, rose by Rs 65 or 0.09 percent, reaching Rs 76,425 per 10 grams. The previous trading session had closed at Rs 76,360.

Similarly, silver futures, also maturing on December 5, 2024, saw a slight rise of Rs 120 or 0.13 percent, trading at Rs 91,743 per kg compared to the previous close of Rs 91,623.