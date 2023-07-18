Alia Bhatt says her father Mahesh Bhatt is a 'very good actor', 'best father'

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) Actress Alia Bhatt, who will be seen playing Rani Chatterjee, an intellectual Bengali journalist in the upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', said that her father Mahesh Bhatt is a "very good actor, director and the best father."

During the song launch of 'Ve Kamleya' from their upcoming romantic drama 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' on Tuesday in New Delhi, Alia was asked that in her view is Mahesh Bhatt a good actor or a director? Alia said: "My father is a very good actor and a singer, a good director but he is the best father. And in films, Karan is genuinely a very entertaining actor. He would do everyone's part on sets.”

"Karan Johar used to show the entire scene himself first while acting in everyone's style and we used to see him and enjoy it a lot. That viewing and showcasing on a daily basis was so entertaining."

Ranveer was asked which character he finds the most entertaining, when he talks to his inner actor, to which he replied: "I don't know which characters fulfilled me the most. Honestly, I am just grateful that I get opportunities to act, collaborate with the finest of the artists, and just be a part of this beautiful thing i.e. movie making, that itself is a greatest blessing.

"Above and Beyond that whatever love i have received from people - it's 'sone pe suhaga'. This is what I live for, what I was born for, this is my fulfillment and i am hopeful to continue to create memorable characters."

'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' promises to be a cinematic extravaganza, and it also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

The film talks about a couple with contrasting personalities who decide to live with each other's families before getting married. The film was shot in Mumbai, New Delhi, Russia and Jammu & Kashmir.

The film will see Alia and Ranveer share screen space once again after the 2019 film 'Gully Boy', directed by Zoya Akhtar.

Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions present 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta, the movie is all set to hit the big screen on July 28.

