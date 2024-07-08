Ali’s Guddu Bhaiya, Richa’s Bholi Punjaban have a hilarious crossover for time pass

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Star couple and soon-to-be parents Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal had a fun Sunday, as they shared a video of a crossover between their popular characters Bholi Punjaban from the 'Fukrey' film franchise and Guddu Pandit from the 'Mirzapur' series.

Richa and Ali on Monday posted the reel on their respective Instagram handles.

The video starts with Ali as Guddu working out and dancing. Richa’s Bholi enters in the same style, flaunting her baby bump in a T-shirt that says “Bholi bhaali.”

The two characters soon seem to fall in love, with boiled eggs playing cupid. The camera then pans to an empty baby milk bottle.

They captioned the humorous clip: “Guddu X Bholi... Sunday done right.”

Richa, with a laugh, told IANS that they were just having fun on Sunday.

“We were doing time pass on a Sunday, and since both characters are from the same universe, we thought it’d be a fun thing to do!” Richa said.

Praising her husband’s character, Guddu Pandit, she added: “I loved Guddu in the show. He's excellent! We thought a mashup would be interesting. And it was something that just fit, right!”

Richa is all set to welcome her first child. In February, the two stars announced that they are expecting their first bundle of joy.

Their Instagram announcement read: “1+1=3” and was captioned: “A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world.”

Richa and Ali first met on the sets of 'Fukrey' in 2013 and decided to get married in 2020 during the pandemic. However, they celebrated their union with everyone in 2022.

