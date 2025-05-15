Al Pacino to star in biopic ‘Maserati: The Brothers’ directed by Bobby Moresco

Los Angeles, May 15 (IANS) Legendary Hollywood star Al Pacino has joined the cast of Bobby Moresco’s directorial “Maserati: The Brothers,” a biopic about the family behind the high-performance automobiles that, along with Ferrari and Lamborghini, Italy is popularly known for.

Pacino’s cameo in the film was announced by producer Andrea Iervolino, reports variety.com.

In “Maserati” Pacino will be playing businessman Vincenzo Vaccaro, who supported the Maserati family and invested in the early days of the company. Also joining the star-studded film’s cast are Gina La Piana and Tatiana Luter, according to an Iervolino statement.

Previously announced “Maserati” cast comprises Anthony Hopkins, Andy Garcia, Jessica Alba, Michele Morrone and Salvatore Esposito.

Maserati was founded in 1914 in a garage in the central Italian city of Bologna by three brothers: Alfieri, Ettore and Ernesto. The trident that is the company’s emblem is a replica of the one found in the Fountain of Neptune in Bologna. From early on, the company –which is now known for exotic luxury cars — was tied to the world of auto racing.

According to variety.com, Maserati’s first Grand Prix racing car, called “Type 26,” is the vehicle that Alfieri Maserati was driving in the 1927 Messina Cup race when he had a near fatal crash.

Alfieri died a few years later, on March 3, 1932, at the age of 44 from complications related to that accident. In 1937, the brothers, while remaining involved, sold a controlling stake in the company that is now owned by Fiat.

The second and final phase of filming of “Maserati” will start in June in Rome. The film is slated for a worldwide premiere in early Fall 2025, Iervolino said.

Pacino is widely regarded as one of the greatest actors of all time.His career spans more than five decades, during which he has earned many accolades, including an Academy Award, two Tony Awards, and two Primetime Emmy Awards, achieving the Triple Crown of Acting.

He has also received four Golden Globe Awards, a BAFTA, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2001, the AFI Life Achievement Award in 2007, the National Medal of Arts in 2011, and the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016.

