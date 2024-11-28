Akhilesh Yadav hails Jharkhand poll victory as boost for INDIA bloc

Ranchi, Nov 28 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday lauded the public's support for the Hemant Soren-led government in Jharkhand, calling it a significant step towards strengthening the INDIA bloc.

His comments came ahead of his participation in Soren's swearing-in ceremony as the 14th Chief Minister of Jharkhand.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Hemant Soren took oath as Jharkhand Chief Minister for the fourth time on Thursday, with many of the INDIA bloc's top leaders present.

Speaking to the media in Ranchi, Yadav extended his congratulations to Hemant Soren, the newly-elected MLAs, and the INDIA bloc allies.

"First of all, I congratulate Hemant Soren Ji and his team. I also thank the people of Jharkhand for re-electing this progressive government and giving the INDIA bloc another opportunity to lead the state toward prosperity and development," Yadav stated.

Yadav underlined the broader significance of the election outcome, saying, "The Jharkhand results have sent a crucial message to the nation. Despite challenging circumstances, the people have shown their wisdom and trust in democracy by electing a progressive government. This victory will undoubtedly strengthen the INDIA bloc."

Reflecting on the alliance's mixed electoral fortunes, Yadav added, "It is true that the INDIA bloc has seen victories in some regions and setbacks in others. However, after consultations with all alliance leaders, we are optimistic about bolstering our unity and standing firm in the face of national challenges."

Shifting focus to the Maharashtra Assembly elections results, he said, "Although we lost Maharashtra, we remain committed to addressing the pressing issues of unemployment, inflation, and the rights of farmers and tribal communities. We will continue our fight for justice and equality."

