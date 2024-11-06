Akal Takht to now meet Sikh organisations to decide Sukhbir Badal's future

Amritsar, Nov 6 (IANS) A crucial meeting of Sikh scholars and intellectuals, summoned by Giani Raghbir Singh, the Jathedar of Akal Takht, on Wednesday to discuss Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal’s religious and political future ended with a next meeting with Sikh organisations and outfits to be summoned before taking a final call.

At the meeting in the holy city of Punjab, scholars and intellectuals presented their views on the affairs of the Sikh ‘panth’ (community). A few of them presented a broad view, both verbally and in writing, on the overall interests and issues of the ‘panth’, it is learnt.

“We have invited Sikh intellectuals and senior journalists to attend the gathering as per the precedent. Soon we will call a meeting of Sikh organisations, Sikh outfits and Gurdwara bodies before arriving at the final decision,” Giani Raghbir Singh told the media after the meeting that delved into the religious implications of the allegations against Sukhbir Badal and his party.

He described violence in Canada as a “deep-rooted conspiracy against the Sikhs and an attempt to vitiate peace,” while maintaining that the community members have never attacked the (Hindu) temple.

The meeting, which saw 18 Sikh scholars, intellectuals and veteran journalists, comes in the wake of the Akal Takht, the supreme temporal seat of Sikhs, declaring Badal ‘tankhaiya’ (guilty of religious misconduct) on August 30 for ‘damaging Sikh interests’ both as the Akali Dal chief and as the former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab.

The decision came after allegations of religious violations linked to actions by the Akali Dal and its government during its 2007-2017 tenure were raked up by a faction of the Akali Dal rebels, who have accused the party and its leadership of failing to uphold Sikh values and principles.

Within 24 hours of being declared a ‘sinner’ for ‘damaging Sikh interests’ both as the SAD chief and as the former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab, Badal appeared before the Akal Takht and requested to call an early meeting of five Sikh head priests to give him an opportunity to rectify his mistakes.

Sukhbir Badal along with four former Cabinet ministers had appeared before the Akal Takht as common men, and said in a written clarification that they “are ready to accept all pronouncements”.

Akal Takht is the Sikh community’s apex religious institution where Sikhs can seek an apology for any religious or ethical misconduct.

Besides Sukhbir Badal, former Akali ministers Daljeet Singh Cheema, Gulzar Singh Ranike, Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal, and Sharanjit Singh Dhillon had submitted their explanations in writing at the Akal Takht Secretariat. They had also apologised for the mistakes committed knowingly or unknowingly when the party was in power in the state.

The entire SAD Cabinet from 2007-2017, which was led by the late Parkash Singh Badal, was asked to appear before the Akal Takht to explain its actions which caused harm to the Sikh ‘panth’. At that time, Sukhbir Badal was the Deputy Chief Minister and SAD President.

The Akal Takht had asked the ministers during the tenure of the SAD-BJP government to provide an explanation for their role in the mistakes committed during two consecutive terms, from 2007-12, and 2012-2017.

“Being the Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab and the President of the Shiromani Akali Dal, Sukhbir Singh Badal took some decisions that deeply harmed the image of the Panth and greatly weakened SAD. They damaged Sikh interests too,” Giani Raghbir Singh had said while pronouncing the verdict from the Takht in the Golden Temple complex here.

Soon after the Akal Takht pronounced its verdict, SAD had announced that it accepts the directives with all humility.

SAD rebels and several Sikh organisations have been asking Sukhbir Badal to step down from the post of President in view of the sacrilege incidents during the Akali Dal’s 10-year stint from 2007-17.

The incidents comprise hurting religious sentiments of the Sikh community by self-styled godman and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who allegedly performed an imitation of Guru Gobind Singh at the sect's Dera in 2007, and sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib in 2015.

The rebels, including former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra, ex-Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Bibi Jagir Kaur, and former minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa, on July 1 conveyed to Giani Raghbir Singh that they “are ready to face any punishment that the Akal Takht may deem appropriate”.

In a letter to the Akal Takht Jathedar, they had “admitted guilt” over the “mistakes committed” by the party leadership that had “hurt” the Sikh ‘panth’.

The letter had also claimed that Sukhbir Badal allegedly used his influence to pardon the Dera Sacha Sauda chief in the blasphemy case.

In Punjab, blasphemy has been an emotive issue in every election ever since the 2015 Kotkapura firing case.

