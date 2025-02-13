As AIADMK observes MGR’s 108th birth anniversary, all eyes on sulking leader's move

Chennai, Feb 13 (IANS) As the AIADMK observes the 108th birth anniversary of its founder and former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran (MGR) at Anthiyur in Erode on Thursday, all eyes are on K.A. Sengottaiyan, the veteran leader and sitting MLA from Gobichettipalayam.

While MGR’s birthday falls on January 17, the AIADMK has been conducting celebrations across various towns in the state, and Thursday’s event in Anthiyur, Erode is part of this. The party’s top leadership, led by Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), is closely watching Sengottaiyan, who recently signalled dissatisfaction within the party.

On Wednesday (February 12), several AIADMK local leaders and cadres met Sengottaiyan at his residence in Kullampalayam, Erode. However, speaking to the media, Sengottaiyan dismissed speculations of a factional meeting, stating that party workers and leaders regularly visit his home.

Adding to the tension, the Madras High Court on February 12 vacated a stay order, allowing the Election Commission of India (ECI) to proceed with its probe into AIADMK’s internal disputes -- a ruling seen as a setback for EPS.

Sengottaiyan, a prominent AIADMK leader, who was once considered a potential Chief Ministerial candidate after Jayalalithaa’s demise, had recently expressed his displeasure over the omission of MGR’s and Jayalalithaa’s photographs at an AIADMK event in Coimbatore on Sunday (February 9). The event was organised to felicitate AIADMK General Secretary EPS, but Sengottaiyan chose not to attend. On February 10 (Monday), he clarified that his absence was not a sign of rebellion but a matter of principle.

“I chose not to participate because the invitation and banners for the event did not feature images of former Chief Ministers MGR and Jayalalithaa. There is no opposition to the party in this,” he stated.

His absence fuelled speculation about internal discord within AIADMK, prompting further clarification. According to Sengottaiyan, the event’s organising committee approached him three days before the function. However, he only noticed the absence of MGR’s and Jayalalithaa’s pictures once the banners were publicly displayed.

Recalling Jayalalithaa’s contributions, Sengottaiyan pointed out that in 2011, as Chief Minister, she allocated Rs 3.72 crore for a crucial infrastructure project, with then-Public Works Department Minister K.V. Ramalingam issuing orders for the survey.

“She laid the groundwork for this project, yet her picture was missing from the event materials,” he remarked.

Despite ongoing controversy, Sengottaiyan maintains that his stance is based on respect for AIADMK’s founding leaders rather than political manoeuvring. A veteran AIADMK leader Sengottaiyan has been a formidable presence in Tamil Nadu politics for decades. He first won the Sathyamangalam constituency in 1977 and has represented Gobichettipalayam in the Tamil Nadu Assembly multiple times since 1980. Over the years, he has held key ministerial positions, including Minister for Transport (1991–1996), Minister for Agriculture (until November 2011), Minister for Information Technology (post-2011 cabinet reshuffle), and Minister for School Education under EPS.

Additionally, he served as the AIADMK headquarters secretary (2006–2012) and remains a powerful force in the party.

As MGR’s 108th birth anniversary celebrations begin in Erode, AIADMK cadres and political observers will be watching closely Sengottaiyan’s next move.

