AI-driven Indian platform HireMee joins Rockefeller Foundation to mentor youth for jobs

Bengaluru, July 2 (IANS) AI-enabled talent assessment and hiring platform HireMee on Tuesday said it has joined US-based Rockefeller Foundation’s Global Mentorship Initiative (GMI) to bridge the gap between graduation and first career jobs for young graduates from diverse communities in India.

The GMI programme connects students with mentors who provide guidance and business skills in preparation to enter the job market after graduation, thereby enhancing their employability quotient.

With over 5,000 mentors in 120 countries, GMI’s mentors come from leading organisations such as Microsoft, LinkedIn and Genpact, among others.

“Our partnership with GMI will select HireMee assessed youth to be mentored by volunteers from top global brands and enhance their employability quotient,” said Venkatraman Umakanth, SVP and Head, HireMee.

The MoU between GMI and HireMee will make the GMI Programme available for free to the youth across the country.

“We are delighted to make the Global Mentorship Initiative (GMI) programme available to the youth across India and enhance their employability quotient even further,” said Jon Browning, CEO, Global Mentorship Initiative.

HireMee said it will initiate an outreach programme for students who are in the last two years of their undergraduate course and between the age of 20 and 25 years to take up iys free employability assessment.

For students enrolling in the GMI programme, there has been a 37-point average increase in career confidence and skills after mentorship (from 53 to 90), 74 per cent of student mentees globally had a job within six months of graduating, and 82 per cent of the respondents said that the GMI programme was crucial in helping them get hired.

HireMee has helped over 720,000 talented small-town youth get assessed at no cost and connecting them with companies, big and small, that value diversity and inclusivity.

