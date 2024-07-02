Rohitashv Gour reveals what drives him daily to the set of 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai'

Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) Actor Rohitashv Gour, who is loved for his role as Manmohan Tiwari in the sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai', opened up about what drives him to come to the set daily, sharing how every second or third day, a new story is born.

When asked about the most important aspect of his character that drives him to come to the set daily, he said: "The most important thing about my character that draws me to the set is that every second or third day, a new story is born."

"Each story has a different theme and content, allowing me to react in a unique way each time. It's like experiencing something new. This is why I am compelled to go to the set of 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' every day," said Rohitashv.

Talking about maintaining success in the TV industry, the 'Chidiya Ghar' actor said: "Maintaining success on TV depends on the individual. Some people elevate it to a high status, while others treat it as a routine part of life. Personally, I see it as something that comes along the journey of life, and when it goes away, something else will come. There's no need to obsess over maintaining it. It really depends on the person -- some people handle success well, and others do not."

The actor also discussed the pattern of roles in TV shows.

"In TV, you might start as the first lead, then move to the second lead as you age. At one time, we played heroes, then brothers, and eventually fathers. I've even been offered fatherly roles. There's no fixed pattern; it's natural and happens often, especially on TV. Sometimes, they even cast a relatively young person as a father or grandfather. There's no fixed pattern on TV," said Rohitashv.

He continued, saying, "Today, the focus is more on the actor's looks. They want the actor to be beautiful and presentable, whether they're playing a grandfather or an uncle."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.