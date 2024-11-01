Ahead of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' release, Rajpal Yadav develops cold feet, offers apology for Diwali video

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Comedy actor Rajpal Yadav took to social media on Thursday to issue an apology regarding a Diwali video in which he urged people to refrain from bursting firecrackers.

In a new clip, he clarified that his intention was never to diminish the joy and celebratory spirit of Diwali. Taking to his Instagram handle, Rajpal posted a video in which he is seen offering an apology if anyone’s feelings were hurt.

The ace comedian also sent out his Diwali greetings to fans. Alongside the video, Rajpal wrote in the caption, “I apologize from the bottom of my heart. My aim was not to reduce the happiness of Diwali... Diwali is the festival of happiness and light for us, and making it beautiful for everyone is our real festival. Lots of best wishes and love to all of you; let's make this Diwali special together.”

Interestingly, The 'Masti Express' actor offered his apology ahead of the release of Kartik Aaryan’s film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3". His recent moves seem to suggest that the actor has apologized to avoid controversy. Or have the makers of "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" asked Rajpal to publicly apologize?

On October 27, Yadav raised eyebrows by dropping a video addressing Hindus where he urged them not to burst firecrackers during Diwali. In the clip, he asserted that the festival can be celebrated without the use of fireworks.

He emphasized that loud noises can frighten animals, and for this reason, he encouraged Hindus to refrain from using firecrackers during the festival. Meanwhile, Rajpal Yadav’s latest release "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" hits theatres today.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror-comedy also stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, Vijay Raaz, and Sanjay Mishra. To note, Yadav is the only actor to have featured in all three installments of "Bhool Bhulaiyaa." The film clashed with Rohit Shetty’s cop drama "Singham Again" at the box office.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.