Agniveer Ajay Singh's kin got Rs 48L as insurance cover, Rs 50L from salary package account

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) Kin of Agniveer Ajay Singh, who died in a landmine blast in January, have received a payout of approximately Rs 98 lakh, which included Rs 48 lakh as group insurance cover and Rs 50 lakh from the bank which had his defence salary package account, sources said on Thursday.

The sources said all three services have a joint package with banks, under which each defence personnel, including Agniveers, entails for Rs 50 lakh payout on behalf of the bank in case of death.

Additionally, the family of the slain Agniveer would get an ex-gratia amount of Rs 44 lakh. They would also get Rs 8 lakh from the Armed Forces Battle Casualty Fund, Rs 5 lakh from the unit he was serving, and other financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh. In total, the family would receive approximately Rs 1.65 crore, the sources explained.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Army refuted social media posts which claimed that the slain Agniveer had not been paid any compensation amount.

The Army’s reaction came shortly after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi posted a video on his X handle, claiming that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lied in the Parliament about the compensation paid to the family of Agniveer Ajay Singh.

"Certain posts on social media have brought out that compensation hasn't been paid to the next of kin of Agniveer Ajay Kumar who lost his life in the line of duty. It is emphasised that the Indian Army salutes the supreme sacrifice made by Agniveer Ajay Kumar. The last rites were carried out with full Military Honours. Of the total amount due, family of Agniveer Ajay has already been paid Rs 98.39 lakhs," the Army said in a statement.

“Ex-gratia and other benefits amounting to approximately (Rs) 67 lakhs, as applicable according to the provisions of the Agniveer Scheme, will be paid on Final Account Settlement shortly post due Police verification. The total amount will be Rs 1.65 cr approximately,” read the statement.

“It is re-emphasised that emoluments due to a fallen hero are paid expeditiously to the Next of Kin of departed soldiers, including Agniveers,” it added.

