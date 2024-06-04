Aditya Roy Kapur spotted at Dance Rehearsal Hall embracing summer cool

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) In the bustling streets of Andheri, Aditya Roy Kapur brought his signature charm and laidback style to the Dance Rehearsal Hall, capturing the attention of onlookers and paparazzi alike.

Arriving in his sleek SUV, Aditya exuded effortless elegance, dressed in white shorts, cotton shirt and leather slippers -- an appropriate ensemble to beat the summer heat while maintaining an aura of sophistication.

As cameras flashed and admirers clamoured for a glimpse of the handsome actor, Aditya graciously paused to pose for photographs. With an air of understated confidence, he effortlessly channelled a relaxed summer vibe, embodying the epitome of casual chic.

Immersed in the filming of 'Metro In Dino', Aditya is set to bring his blend of talent and charisma to the silver screen yet again. The movie promises to showcase heartwarming stories of modern-day couples brought to life by an exceptional ensemble cast.

Directed by Anurag Basu and featuring a cast of Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, 'Metro In Dino' is poised to be a cinematic masterpiece.

With a soulful music score by Pritam, the film is set to enchant audiences with its contemporary narrative and captivating performances.

